Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Only die-hard Portsmouth supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Published

4 mins ago

on

League One outfit Portsmouth will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible, although a top-six spot now looks out of reach for Danny Cowley’s men.

These last few weeks of the season could be a bit boring for the Pompey fanbase – but we have a quiz to keep you temporarily entertained!

But how many of the following 25 questions do you think you can get right on the third-tier side?

Give it a go, play against your friends and compare your scores to see how well you all did! Aim for a score of 20 or higher and good luck!

1 of 25

Portsmouth weren't founded 120 years ago. Is the correct figure higher or lower than 120?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only die-hard Portsmouth supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: