Only die-hard Portsmouth supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

League One outfit Portsmouth will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible, although a top-six spot now looks out of reach for Danny Cowley’s men.

These last few weeks of the season could be a bit boring for the Pompey fanbase – but we have a quiz to keep you temporarily entertained!

But how many of the following 25 questions do you think you can get right on the third-tier side?

Give it a go, play against your friends and compare your scores to see how well you all did! Aim for a score of 20 or higher and good luck!

1 of 25 Portsmouth weren't founded 120 years ago. Is the correct figure higher or lower than 120? Higher Lower