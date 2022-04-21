Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Oldham Athletic

Only die-hard Oldham Athletic supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 min ago

Oldham Athletic face a real battle as they look to escape the drop this season, struggling for the majority of the campaign and failing to establish themselves as a solid force in this division.

Even with John Sheridan coming in, they have failed to drag themselves away from danger and it will be a nervous wait until Saturday when they are next back in action.

In the meantime, we have a 25-question quiz for you to tackle on the Latics, but do you think you can get at least 20 correct?

There’s only one way you can find out, so give it a go and see how well you do!

Oldham Athletic wasn't founded 130 years ago. Is the correct figure higher or lower than 130?


