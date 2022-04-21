It’s been an eventful season for Newport County, that’s for sure.

The goals of Dom Telford, and there have been a few, have ensured they’ve stayed in the race for the top seven in what is James Rowberry’s first campaign at the helm.

He replaced Michael Flynn earlier this term and there have been positive signs at what the future may hold under his reign.

Our quiz today is a tough one, in fact, only die-hard Newport County supporters will get atleast 20/25…

Only die-hard Newport County supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 1. Newport have scored higher or lower than 60 League Two goals this season? Higher Lower