Looking to claim a top seven spot in what remains of this League Two season, Mansfield Town are currently denied a spot in the play-off positions because of goal difference.

As we wait and see if the Stags can get themselves back into the top seven positions in the fourth tier, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Mansfield Town.

Can you manage to score 80% plus on this quiz?

Only die-hard Mansfield Town supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Mansfield Town founded? 1887 1892 1897 1902