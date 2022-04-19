Only die-hard Hull City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Hull City have had a tumultuous season in their first campaign back in the Championship.

The Tigers earned promotion to the second tier last season and did avoid a relegation scrap to maintain their status in the division.

But an inability to improve the side until late January made things tricky for the club.

Grant McCann was also dismissed midway through the season, with Acun Ilicali opting for a change in manager upon the completion of his takeover of the club.

It could be a busy summer ahead as the businessman looks to imprint his own vision on the club.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest die-hard quiz…

