Only die-hard Hartlepool United supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Following four seasons in the wilderness that is the National League, Hartlepool United made it back to the EFL this season and have consolidated themselves in League Two at the first time of asking – despite losing their manager earlier in the campaign.

It’s a good time to be a Monkey Hangers fan right now – but can you prove your super-fan status by getting more than 20 questions right in this higher or lower Poolies quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of Victoria Park higher or lower than 8,000? Higher Lower