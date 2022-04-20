This has been a rather positive season for Exeter City so far.

With just a handful of games remaining this season, the Grecians are in a strong position to claim automatic promotion from League Two.

But while we wait to see if Matt Taylor’s side can get that over the line, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the club right here.

In order to do that, we’ve given you 25 higher or lower questions about Exeter City, and are setting you the target of getting at least 20 of those correct.

Only die-hard Exeter City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of St James Park higher or lower than 8,000? Higher Lower