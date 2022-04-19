Burton Albion have experienced a mixed 2021/22 campaign in League One as they have struggled at times with their consistency at this level.

Whereas the Brewers have been able to retain their third-tier status for another year, manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will unquestionably need to bolster his squad this summer in order to have the best chance of helping the club reach new heights next season.

With the current term drawing to a close, it will be interesting to see whether Burton will be able to end the season on a positive note.

Here, in our latest higher or lower quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club by asking you 25 questions about the Brewers.

Will you get at least 20 questions right?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Burton fans!

Only die-hard Burton Albion supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the Pirelli Stadium's capacity higher or lower than 9,000 Higher Lower