Only die-hard Bristol City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Bristol City have had a pretty mundane season in all truth and Robins fans will be looking forward to the summer to see what they can do in the transfer window.

In the meantime, though, we’ve devised a Robins quiz that asks questions with a higher or lower answer, concerning things like stadium capacity, transfer fees and goals scored this season.

Have a go at the quiz now, then, and see if you can get full marks…

1 of 25 Have Bristol City got higher or lower than 46 league points this season? Higher Lower