Blackburn Rovers

Only die-hard Blackburn Rovers supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Published

20 mins ago

on

After a strong start to the season, things have started to rather fall away for Blackburn Rovers.

A recent poor run has seen the Ewood Park side slide out of automatic promotion contention in the Championship, and they are now facing something of an uphill battle to claim a play-off place.

But just how much do you know about the club, and a number of their key individuals both past and present?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 higher or lower questions about Blackburn Rovers, but can you get at least 20 of those correct?

1 of 25

Is the capacity of Ewood Park higher or lower than 30,000?


