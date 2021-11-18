‘Only be useful for half a season’ – Bournemouth linked with January swoop for Derby County man: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in signing Derby County’s Tom Lawrence, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Lawrence joined Derby from Leicester back in 2017, and has since gone on to make 161 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 28 goals.

The 27-year-old was even named as the Rams’ club captain by manager Wayne Rooney at the start of this season.

However, this latest update has now revealed that Derby are willing to let Lawrence leave in the January transfer window, as the club look to raise some much needed funds in the wake of their recent financial issues.

It is thought that Bournemouth, along with Championship rivals Stoke, Swansea and West Brom, are all interested in a potential move for Lawrence once the market reopens.

So would Lawrence be a good signing for Bournemouth? And is he a player the Cherries need to bring to The Vitality Stadium?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m convinced by this at all.

Scott Parker already has some excellent forward options available to him and signing Lawrence looks a mistake.

I don’t think he’s good enough for the Premier League, which could mean he’d only be useful for half a season.

On top of that, players like Morgan Rogers, Jamal Lowe, and Emiliano Marcondes have had limited opportunities, so why would Parker look to bring in Lawrence now?

It’s not one that makes sense to me and should be avoided.

Marcus Ally

It will be an attractive proposition due to the Cherries’ league position. Lawrence’s chances of playing in the Premier League in the near future would be more likely at Bournemouth than Stoke City due to their current predicament.

However, looking at how stacked they are in wide and attacking midfield areas, it would not be the best choice. The Welshman would be in competition with Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas, Morgan Rogers, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Robbie Brady and Emiliano Marcondes.

That is fierce competition for Championship level, having been in the top-flight more recently the Cherries may be able to offer Lawrence a more lucrative deal than the Potters. It all comes down to how much the player cares about game time.

From a development perspective, at 27 Lawrence needs to be playing regularly which I do not see happening at Dean Court. Bournemouth do not need to strengthen in his position.

Adam Jones

The Cherries already have Ryan Christie, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Morgan Rogers and Jaidon Anthony who can all play on the wing – and it could be detrimental to Rogers especially if Lawrence comes in.

Jamal Lowe may be operating more as a centre-forward these days as a competitor to Dominic Solanke, but he could also fill in so this signing would perhaps seem a little strange.

Lawrence isn’t exactly the most prolific goalscorer either, so he probably wouldn’t be competing with Lowe and Solanke for a spot up front.

So the position he could most likely operate in is in attacking midfield, a place where Philip Billing and Emiliano Marcondes will be tussling for a starting spot.

With that, his first-team opportunities are likely to be limited, so Scott Parker’s men might be better served moving on to alternative targets as they look to give themselves the best chance of achieving automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old will be a bargain, in fairness, so he could be worth approaching. But they shouldn’t be prepared to give him a wage of over £15k per week, meaning he would have to take a pay cut by over 50% if reports are to be believed.