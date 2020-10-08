‘Only at Barnsley’ – Many Tykes fans react to club announcement

Barnsley’s nightmare 24 hours has gone from bad to worse after the club have confirmed they’ve been forced to terminate the contract of Bambo Diaby following a failed drugs test earlier this year.

The Tykes are in search of a new manager after Gerhard Struber left to MLS outfit New York Red Bulls earlier on Wednesday morning and just hours later lost one of their key defenders.

Back in January, the 22-year-old was charged with taking higenamine and hasn’t played since the game against Huddersfield Town almost ten months ago.

It means that Diaby has been handed a two-year ban for breaching the FA’s anti-doping rules, meaning he won’t be able to feature again until January 2022.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Barnsley players are playing now?

1 of 14 Which club is Ryan Williams playing for now? Portsmouth Gillingham Rotherham United Wigan Athletic

Given the loss of their manager, plus their disastrous start to the Championship campaign, Tykes supporters were understandably angry at receiving more bad news.

You can see some of their best responses to the official announcement below.

Don’t think thee could be any other outcome given the conclusions. — Matchday Drinkers (@BFCDrinkers) October 7, 2020

Could we have some good news soon please? — Khaos (@KhaosCentral) October 7, 2020

Can you please confirm that the owners contract has been cancelled by mutual consent. 🙏 — Davina Macfarlane (@barnsleyreds) October 7, 2020

Only at Barnsley 😂 — JusticeForStendel (@NWA6669) October 7, 2020

We have lost 3 players and a manager in 40 hours — Hello (@Hello42928) October 7, 2020