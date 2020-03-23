‘Only as backup’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans discuss Lee Camp’s future

Birmingham City have had a somewhat inconsistent season so far, although aren’t in any worry of dropping down to League One.

The financial situation is slowly getting better at the club, and under Pep Clotet the side has began to earn some impressive results whilst remaining competitive in all of their Championship fixtures.

One man who came in for a lot of stick in the last campaign was goalkeeper Lee Camp, the 35-year-old has been Birmingham’s number one for awhile now but it hasn’t come without it’s fair share of ups and downs.

Last season, Camp made a number of errors leading to goals, but in this campaign he’s comeback stronger and seems to have defied critics by improving in terms of his shot-stopping and handling of the ball.

His contract is up at the end of the season and its not clear whether the goalkeeper will be offered an extension ahead of the new campaign.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Birmingham City Fan Zone, whether Camp deserved a new deal at the club.

Here are some of the replies…

Colin Perryman: Only as backup to a new number 1.

Mark Williams: Definitely been superb recently.

Chris Rice: Yes, he has done well of late.

Mike Rogers: 1 year deal. Decent backup option. Hopefully we can get a 1st choice keeper in the winter.

Jack Mitchell: 1 year extension if he’ll take it, but should be second choice next season. Been brilliant this season however we need to invest in a solid young keeper going forward.

Gary Davies: Personally I’d get away if possible the way he’s been treated by most of our lot as been a disgrace.

Morgan Meredith: Yeah he should but not as number 1.

Tony Pope: As our No2. Yes.