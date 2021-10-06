West Brom have had a stunning start to life back in the Championship, with just one loss all campaign so far and 22 points on the board.

It means that the Baggies are now sat in second place in the league table and are certainly in the mix to get promotion back into the Premier League.

Led by the demanding – but highly successful so far – Valerien Ismael, they have gone from strength-to-strength and the former Barnsley chief has already made his mark on his new club.

With a wealth of attacking options in the side (like Callum Robinson, Jordan Hugill and Karlan Grant) the Baggies are certainly an entertaining team to watch and there is no doubt that there are goals in the side.

They’re as well equipped as ever to be able bounce back into the top tier and the way that results are going so far, they are likely to be in the hunt when there have been 46 games played.

There’s a lot of the season left to go mind but West Brom have started well and it wouldn’t be surprising if they continued to pick up the wins they need to be contenders.

Although they did lose in their last fixture to Stoke – their first defeat of the campaign – their previous four results brought two draws and two wins. They’re a team that are hard to break down and are well capable of grinding out results – two very good attributes to have if you’re a team wanting promotion.

If you fancy yourself as a true West Brom fan, then have a go at the quiz below and see if you really are or not.

Have a go down below!

Only a true expert on West Brom will get these 27 Baggies’ quiz questions correct

