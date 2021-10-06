In what is expected to be a transitional season for Swansea City, Russell Martin’s side have shown glimpses of promise.

Intending to bring his possession-based style of play over from MK Dons, The Swans top the charts when it comes to possession, seeing 64.27% of the ball thus far this season.

The South Wales club will be hoping to start climbing the table after the international break, with their first opportunity to do just that coming against Cardiff City.

As we wait for that much-anticipated clash to go ahead, we have devised a 27-question quiz that tests your knowledge of all things Swansea City.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Only a true expert on Swansea City will get these 27 Swans’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 How many points have Swansea City accumulated thus far this season? 11 12 13 14