Only a true expert on Sunderland will get these 27 Black Cats quiz questions correct

On the whole, it has been a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign for Sunderland.

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season, the Black Cats are now making a push for automatic promotion from the third-tier this time around.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for just a few moments, to find out how much you really know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 27 questions about all things Sunderland, but how may can you get correct?

1 of 27 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885