Shrewsbury Town have made a slow start to the season under Steve Cotterill and will be worryingly looking over their shoulders.

The club have been in League One for six seasons now, most notably making the play-offs in 2017/18, knocking out Charlton Athletic at the semi final stage before losing out to Rotherham United in the final.

With that in mind, we have put together a 27 question quiz that only a true Shrews expert would get all correct, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Only a true expert on Shrewsbury Town will get these 27 Shrews quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Where did the club finish in 2020/21? 18th 17th 16th 15th