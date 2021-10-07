Sheffield Wednesday are currently languishing in the third tier of English football – but it hasn’t always been like that.

The Owls were once dining at the top table but that was a long, long time ago where their glory years were, but Darren Moore is hoping to deliver some success to the loyal fans this year by getting promotion straight back to the Championship.

Wednesday fans – what do you know about your club? Take our new quiz and see if you can get 27/27!

Only a true expert on Sheffield Wednesday will get these 27 Owls quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897