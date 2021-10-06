Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they return from the international break, with the Blades having fallen to a 2-1 defeat last time out away at Bournemouth as their early season inconsistencies continued.

Here, we have devised a 27 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Sheffield United fans to the ultimate test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

Only a true expert on Sheffield United will get these 27 Blades' quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1887 1888 1889 1890