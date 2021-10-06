Quizzes
Only a true expert on Sheffield United will get these 27 Blades’ quiz questions correct
Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they return from the international break, with the Blades having fallen to a 2-1 defeat last time out away at Bournemouth as their early season inconsistencies continued.
Here, we have devised a 27 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Sheffield United fans to the ultimate test.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!