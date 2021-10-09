Only a true expert on Rotherham United will get these 27 Millers quiz questions correct

After suffering relegation from the Championship on the final day of the previous campaign, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Rotherham United would fare in the third-tier during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst the Millers have yet to hit top gear this season, they have illustrated some real signs of promise in recent weeks as they have managed to climb up to fourth in the League One standings.

Set to face Portsmouth on October 16th, Rotherham will be confident in their ability to extend their current unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games in this particular fixture.

