Only a true expert on Reading FC will get these 27 Royals’ quiz questions correct

After a mixed start to the campaign, Reading will be hoping to perform on the pitch to mitigate the effects of any punishment for their off-field activities.

A potential points deduction is on the horizon after the Royals broke the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, although a likely docking of six points shouldn’t cause them too much trouble if they can sustain their current form.

Whether they can do that after declining throughout the 2020/21 season remains to be seen – but they will also need to deal with their injuries and get as many of their players back to full fitness as possible during the international break.

Because of this interval, we are testing you on your knowledge of the Royals with no domestic football on the agenda. But can you get 27 out of 27?

I’ll let you find out!

1 of 27 Reading won promotion on the final day of the season in 2001/02, who did they face? Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford Bristol City Wigan Athletic