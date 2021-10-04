Queens Park Rangers have endured a reasonably successful campaign so far, giving themselves a real chance to kick on and fight for a place in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

The likes of AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion may be the favourites to return to the top flight after Sheffield United’s slow start, but Mark Warburton’s side are also in contention after finishing last term strongly and may benefit from the fact they won’t be expected to go up.

Not because they aren’t good enough, but because of the expectation on other teams including the trio mentioned to get to the Premier League.

Currently though, the R’s are enjoying some respite with this international break and whilst this interval remains, we’re testing you on your QPR knowledge.

Can you get 100% on this 27-question quiz though? There’s only one way to find out.

Only a true expert on QPR will get these 27 R's quiz questions correct

1 of 27 They have had more possession on average than their opponents in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign. True or False? True False