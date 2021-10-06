Only a true expert on Plymouth Argyle will get these 27 Pilgrims quiz questions correct

It has been an exceptional start to the season for Plymouth Argyle and they have been showing real signs that they can mount a major promotion push this season.

Ryan Lowe’s side have suffered just one defeat so far in League One this term and have collected 20 points from their opening 11 league matches.

That has really underlined their potential to cause a surprise this season by challenging for a place in the Championship.

Maintaining their form is going to be vital for the Pilgrims over the next few weeks and if they can maintain their position in the table by Christmas then they will have a real chance of going all the way in the third tier.

While we wait to see what happens with Plymouth’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz on 27 questions that a true expert of the Pilgrim’s should know. Can you get 100%!

