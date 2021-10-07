Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Only a true expert on Peterborough United will get these 27 Posh quiz questions correct

8 mins ago

Peterborough United have provided their supporters with some memorable moments during their history.

From the elation of achieving promotion to the Championship earlier this year to the disappointment of suffering relegation to League Two in 2005, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Posh fan.

Peterborough will be looking to retain their second-tier status for another year by achieving survival this season.

Ahead of Posh’s clash with Middlesbrough later this month, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to answer these 27 questions about the club.

Can you prove that you are a Peterborough expert by getting full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 27

How many points did Peterborough United amass during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign?


