Only a true expert on Oxford United will get these 27 U’s quiz questions correct

Oxford United have managed to secure back-to-back wins in League One to lift themselves further up the table and raise hopes that they can potentially mount a promotion challenge.

Karl Robinson’s side were beaten in the play-offs by Blackpool last season and they will be aiming to make sure they avoid a repeat of that this time around by going one better.

The U’s’ 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday underlined their potential promotion credentials this season and showed that they can be a force to be reckoned with in the third tier this term.

Maintaining their form over the next few weeks is going to be crucial if Oxford are to put themselves in a position where they can challenge for promotion to the Championship.

