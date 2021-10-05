Nottingham Forest are finally looking up in 2021/22 after the appointment of Steve Cooper.

The club are in their 14th straight season in the Championship with the promise of the Premier League a long term ambition.

With that in mind, as the Reds look to climb the table, we have taken a look into the history books and put together a 27 question quiz that only the most knowledgeable Nottingham Forest fan could get 100% in, do you fancy your chances?

Quiz: Only a true expert on Nottingham Forest will get these 27 Reds quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Where did Nottingham Forest finish in the Championship in 2008/09? 17th 18th 19th 20th