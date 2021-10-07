Only a true expert on Morecambe FC will get these 27 Shrimps quiz questions correct

Morecambe had a wonderful 2020/21 campaign, as they sealed promotion to League One against the odds and with many not tipping them to be anywhere near the top six.

They sealed a win in the play-offs to take them up and into the third tier and it will go down as one the best successes that the club has had to date.

It was Derek Adams who led them there but after taking his charges to glory, he then decided to leave the Shrimps and has since taken the reins at Bradford instead.

Still, Morecambe haven’t been disenchanted by his departure and are still riding the high given to them by such an achievement. Instead, under Stephen Robinson, they’ll be hoping that they can keep the good times going and stay in the third tier this campaign. If they could stay up and not suffer an instant relegation back down, then that too could be seen as a success that they could build on.

The Shrimps though could certainly establish themselves as regulars in League One now and if they ride the crest of the wave they are on, then there is no reason why they couldn’t be looking up to the Championship and yet another potential promotion.

For now though, the club will be quite happy with staying right where they are.

