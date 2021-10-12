Lincoln City will be looking to bounce back from their midweek 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy on Saturday 16th October when they play host to Charlton Athletic in Sky Bet League One.

Here, we have devised a 27 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Lincoln fans to the ultimate test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Only a true expert on Lincoln City will get these 27 Imps quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club founded? 1882 1883 1884 1885