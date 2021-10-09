Huddersfield Town went into the 2021-22 season tipped to struggle after a poor end to the previous campaign and not much money spent – but they’re surprising many.

After 11 Championship matches the Terriers sit in 7th position, which is way beyond the expectations of many at this early stage.

The Yorkshire side did have more successful days though in the past, but what do you know about the history of the club? Take our new quiz and see if you can get all 27 questions correct!

Only a true expert on Huddersfield Town will get these 27 Terriers quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were Huddersfield founded? 1888 1898 1908 1918