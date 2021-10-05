It has been something of an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 season for Gillingham.

Following an impressive top-half finish last campaign, the start to the current campaign finds the Gills languishing just above the relegation zone in the League One table, something they will surely be keen to change quickly.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 27 questions about all things Gillingham FC related, so how many can you get correct?

Only a true expert on Gillingham's will get these 27 Gills' quiz questions correct

1 of 27 In what year were Gillingham formed? 1890 1893 1896 1899