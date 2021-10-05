Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Gillingham

Only a true expert on Gillingham’s will get these 27 Gills’ quiz questions correct

Published

1 hour ago

on

It has been something of an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 season for Gillingham.

Following an impressive top-half finish last campaign, the start to the current campaign finds the Gills languishing just above the relegation zone in the League One table, something they will surely be keen to change quickly.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out how much you know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 27 questions about all things Gillingham FC related, so how many can you get correct?

Only a true expert on Gillingham's will get these 27 Gills' quiz questions correct

1 of 27

In what year were Gillingham formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only a true expert on Gillingham’s will get these 27 Gills’ quiz questions correct

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: