Derby County News
Only a true expert on Derby County will get these 27 Rams quiz questions correct
Being a Derby County fan has not been easy in recent years.
The joy of the 2018/19 play-off run must seem a world away for Rams supporters, who saw their club forced into administration last month.
There is light at the end of the tunnel but there’s still a long, long way to go for the Pride Park faithful.
Consider yourself a true expert on all things Derby? Well, you might be able to get 100% on our quiz then…