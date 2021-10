Coventry City are, to put it simply, flying in the Championship this season.

The Sky Blues have won every single one of their home games so far, putting four goals past Fulham in a big win at the weekend.

The return to the CBS Arena has been a very happy one for Coventry fans, who have cheered on their team in their thousands.

Can you get full marks on this Coventry City quiz? Good luck with it!

1 of 27 Coventry were founded in what year? 1863 1873 1883 1893