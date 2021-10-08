Bradford City will be looking to push up the league standings over the coming weeks, with Derek Adams’ side having made an inconsistent start to their Sky Bet League Two campaign so far.

Here, we have devised a 27 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Bradford City fans to the ultimate test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

Only a true expert on Bradford City will get these 27 Bantams quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1900 1901 1902 1903