Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Only a true expert on Birmingham City will get these 27 Blues quiz questions correct

Published

54 mins ago

on

Birmingham City made a positive start to the 2021/22 season in attempting to stay away from the relegation conversation this term.

Lee Bowyer was a successful player at St Andrew’s and will be looking to emulate that success at the helm this term.

With that in mind, here, we have taken a look at some historic fixtures, in putting together a 27 question quiz, that only a true Blues expert will get 100% in, do you fancy your chances?

Quiz: Only a true expert on Birmingham City will get these 27 Blues quiz questions correct

1 of 27

Who started in goal in the 2011 League Cup final?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only a true expert on Birmingham City will get these 27 Blues quiz questions correct

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: