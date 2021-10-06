Bolon Wanderers have managed to secure back-to-back wins in League One to maintain their positive start to the campaign and keep themselves in touch with those above them.

Ian Evatt’s side are sat in 7th place in the table and they are just a point adrift of the play-off places after 11 matches.

That is something that the Trotters would have taken at the start of the campaign and represents a solid start to life back in the third tier.

The Trotters will be facing a crucial period over the next few weeks as they aim to continue their form and keep themselves as close to the top six in League One as possible.

While we wait to see if Bolton’s form can be continued after the international break, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 27 questions an expert of the Trotters ought to know. Can you get 100%!

Only a true Bolton Wanderers fan will get these 27 Trotters’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 How many seasons have Bolton Wanderers spent in the English top-flight without winning the competition? 77 66 73 61