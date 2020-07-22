‘Only a matter of time’ – Derby County player continues to face uncertain Pride Park future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Time is running out for Derby County to tie Chris Martin down to a new deal, with the club looking to have made one final contract offer to the striker.

Martin is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Pride Park, having already rejected offers from the club.

The 31-year-old has scored 12 goals in 37 games for the Rams this season, and has also chipped in with seven assists for Phillip Cocu’s side.

But speaking to the press on Tuesday, Cocu revealed that the club have made one last offer to Martin, which appears to be the final one they will offer before the striker potentially becomes a free agent.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether they can see Martin extending his stay at Derby or not…

Jacob Potter

I think it’s only a matter of time before he departs.

You would have thought that he would have been keen to sign a new deal if he wanted to stay with the Rams.

But having turned down contract offers already, it seems as though the club have lost a bit of patience with him here, and are putting the ball in his court with a final contract offer.

Martin has been a fantastic servant to the club, but they need to rebuild ahead of next year’s campaign, and moving him on should be on their agenda.

I think there are much better options out there, that would be on half the wages he is likely to be on with Derby.

I’m expecting him to make his last appearance for the club on Wednesday evening.

Sam Rourke

The longer this rumbles on, the more I think an agreement won’t be reached.

The 31-year-old has been a great servant for the Rams over the years, scoring 76 goals in 223 appearances for the club.

It seems that several offers have been put to Martin, however an agreement has not yet been reached and I do wonder if the striker may now be looking elsewhere to see out the latter stages of his career.

Ultimately, there are no guarantees of a consistent starting berth at Derby for Martin, with the likes of Waghorn, Marriott and co all gunning for a first-team spot, so that may sway Martin’s decision.

If I had to place my bets, I can see him moving on.

Have these 9 things happened to Derby this season?

1 of 9 Have Derby County signed a player from all four of England's top leagues this season? (Either on-loan or permanently) Yes No

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think there’s a good chance he will stay at Pride Park.

Phillip Cocu is building something very exciting at Derby and you feel that Martin will likely be keen to stick around and play his part in that.

The physical striker may have concerns over regular playtime but he’s proven just how useful he is this term and that he offers a different option, so you feel he will see a fair amount of minutes should he remain at the club.

It could come down to options elsewhere but for me, it’s difficult to see Martin leaving the Rams at what is an exciting point for the club