“Only a matter of time” – Dean Jones shares thoughts on QPR man’s situation amidst Rangers and Wolves interest

QPR have made a strong start to the Championship season under Mick Beale’s stewardship, with the R’s certainly seeing their expectations rise since the start of the campaign.

Not only has the 42-year-old been able to pick up positive results, he has achieved it by playing an attractive brand of attacking football.

After such a positive start to life at Loftus Road, the R’s boss has been mentioned in association with the current vacancy at Premier League club Wolves, whilst it has been reported that he would be considered at Rangers if the Scottish club were to part company with Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Sharing his thoughts on Beale being on the radar at Wolves, Dean Jones told Football League World: “If you look at the influence of somebody like that, and Villa have gone downhill since he left and QPR got better since he arrived.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-QPR players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Bradley Orr Yes No

“So, you would imagine it’s only a matter of time before he does get a Premier League job.”

The verdict

Given he is still in the infancy of his managerial career, it will be interesting to see how this current situation plays out for the young manager.

Of course, Premier League interest will always be tempting, but he is at the very start of his tenancy at QPR and is making positive strides with the R’s.

The signs are certainly positive with Beale and the potential of his managerial career but at this stage, it is still too early to form any conclusive opinions about his credentials to manage higher.

He has an exciting job on his hands at Loftus Road and he will be hoping he can deliver something special at QPR as this season progresses.