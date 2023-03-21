This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is enjoying an excellent season and is well ahead in the race for the Championship's golden boot.

The Boro forward has 24 league goals to his name as the season heads into its last international break, with there still being eight games left of the normal campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic smashed the Championship record last time out when he netted 43 in 44 appearances, however, only three players have achieved 30 league goals or more since Division One became the Championship.

Akpom needs six goals in his last eight games to join the rather exclusive club, with Glenn Murray and Ivan Toney being the other two players.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Akpom and his pursuit of joining the 30-goal club...

Billy Mulley

Akpom has every chance in joining the 30-goal club, with the Boro forward netting five goals in his last four games and 11 in his last 10.

He has been fantastic this season, both from a goalscoring persepctive and when considering his overall game and joining the 30-goal club would have been a certainty if he had not missed seven games near the start of the campaign.

As much of a personal achievement it would be to make 30 before the end of this campaign, Akpom's full focus will be on Middlesbrough's pursuit of the second automatic spot.

Push for an answer, I think he will make it, especially when considering the service he is getting, although there are some difficult fixtures coming up.

It is going to be tight but he certainly has what it takes to join the exclusive club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Only a fool would back against Chuba Akpom in his current form.

As such, I would certainly back him to hit the 30 goal mark this season.

The Middlesbrough attacker is on fire at the moment, and if he keeps up his current form, there are more than enough games left for him to score six goals this season and take his tally to 30.

Furthermore, with Middlesbrough chasing down Sheffield United and the final promotion place, Boro are going to be going all out for wins, and Akpom will be hungry for goals.

If he does indeed hit the 30 goal mark as I predict, it could well go a long way to sending Middlesbrough back to the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

The way Chuba Akpom and Middlesbrough are playing, you certainly wouldn't put it past him.

He's reached 24 goals already, including 11 goals in his last 10 games, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The way Boro are playing at the moment, having scored 13 goals in their last four games, the in-form forward should get plenty more opportunities as well.

There are eight games left of the 2022/23 Championship season and Boro will have three more on top of that if they make it to the play-off final.

At his current rate, that should see Akpom break the 30-goal barrier, which would be a phenomenal achievement.