Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos is ‘nowhere near’ completing his mvoe to Lille, according to Steve Gerrard.

The Ibrox club look set to lose their cult striker this summer, and one man who’s been tipped to replace him is Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland.

The 24-year-old has been the talk of a transfer for some time with all of Brentford, Middlesbrough, QPR and Stoke City as well having shown an interest last January, with Celtic and Everton in the mix too.

But as Morelos continues to hinge on the Ibrox exit, it allows the likes of Brentford, Boro and QPR the opportunity to reinstate their interest Shankland after missing out earlier in the year.

He notched a fine 24 goals in 26 Scottish Championship appearances last season. It’s been a whirlwind few years for the Scot who’s also become a contender in the national team ranks.

A move south of the border looked nailed on last January with QPR emerging as the favourites, but with no move ever materialising past a rumour, it calls for a second swoop this summer.

The club remain firm that they can keep hold of Shankland, but with several English clubs in the hunt, and both Old Firm sides, it’s hard to see Shankland lining-up for Dundee United next term.

The verdict

If any club wants to pursue Shankland, now would be the best time to do so. Although there’s a lot of teams chasing him, Rangers could be the most tempting suitor for Shankland – especially with the departure of Morelos in the making,

But Morelos’ his move continues to stall, it gives clubs an opening to begin negotiations with Shankland. He looks a fine prospect and at 24-years-old he’s still a young player – this could be a huge month for the Scot and who knows where he might end up.