Highlights Leicester City's attacking options, including Jamie Vardy, give Enzo Maresca plenty of choices.

Patson Daka has had a resurgence in form after a frustrating start to the season.

Kelechi Iheanacho's future at Leicester City is uncertain, with Aston Villa showing interest.

When comparing squads across the Championship, it's fair to say that Leicester City's attacking options give Enzo Maresca an embarrassment of riches.

Club icon Jamie Vardy has more than played his part in the opening half of this second tier campaign, with the 36-year-old scoring six times across his 18 appearances in a bid to right the wrongs of a disastrous campaign last term.

Below Vardy, there are three other standout options that Pep Guardiola's former assistant can call upon as either a starting option or off the bench, given the new five-substitute rule in the form of Tom Cannon, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City Strikers stats (23/24 - Championship only) Age Appearances Goals Assists Jamie Vardy 36 18 6 1 Patson Daka 25 6 4 2 Kelechi Iheanacho 27 19 5 1 Tom Cannon 21 3 - - All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of December 28th 2023)

Patson Daka's recent resurgence

Despite Leicester's tremendous first half of the campaign between August and mid-December, one man that was left frustrated was Zambian forward Patson Daka.

Unsurprisingly, the man who set the Foxes back £23m from RB Salzburg back in 2021 wasn't short of interest following relegation from the Premier League. This included links to Everton & Monaco alongside potential loan moves to Bournemouth or Italian giants AC Milan, before both temporary moves failed to materialise.

Whilst Daka would be frustrated about staying in the second tier, what would've caused even further gripes for the forward was a distinct lack of game time in the following weeks and months, despite Enzo Maresca insisting that Daka would be considered for selection following the closure of the window.

It could have been easy for Daka to down tools after being utilised for a sole minute in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland on October 24th. However, the 25-year-old hasn't looked back since Iheanacho and Vardy sustained injuries earlier in the month.

The Zambian's first start came against Plymouth Argyle on December 9th, and since then, he has hit a fine vein of form, finding the net four times and registering a further two assists in five games. He has struck up a lethal combination with Stephy Mavididi in that time, with the duo combining for eleven goal contributions.

Daka's form could pave the way for Iheanacho exit

Not many would have seen such form coming, despite Daka's potential ceiling of ability still remaining higher than Leicester's current whereabouts.

However, this purple patch gives Maresca a dilemma when it comes to the future of Kelechi Iheanacho, who was also in a similar vein of form earlier in the season, as the Nigerian international found the net five times in six games between September 20th and October 21st.

But he is yet to find the net since, and with growing interest from Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa, this leaves the club with plenty of options to mull over as we head towards the January transfer window.

The report from FootballInsider claims that Villa believe a fee between £5-10m could see Iheanacho make the switch across the Midlands. This in itself gives the likes of chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha another conundrum, as this would represent a significant loss on the reported £25m fee the Foxes paid Manchester City back in August 2017.

What stance should Leicester City take?

There's no doubt that keeping both would be an option that Maresca will consider, but given the wages and ability of both Daka and Iheanacho, there is the argument that their ability doesn't collide with having inconsistent runs within the starting lineup in the second tier.

Somebody like Tom Cannon may be hoping from a selfish point of view that Iheanacho does move to Villa Park, as the former Everton man is yet to fully show the King Power Stadium crowd his abilities and potential.