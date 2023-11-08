Highlights Plymouth Argyle's recent win over Sheffield Wednesday suggests they have what it takes to stay in the Championship.

Finn Azaz, on loan from Aston Villa, has been a key player for Argyle with impressive goal-scoring and assist stats.

Argyle should consider making a permanent offer for Azaz, as he may struggle to find a spot in Villa's midfield.

Plymouth Argyle have taken reasonably well to Championship life following last season's promotion from League One.

A recent 3-0 win over fellow promoted team Sheffield Wednesday is the latest suggestion that the Pilgrims may have what it takes to maintain their second tier status.

Plymouth's mettle will be tested on Saturday though as they face a trip to second-placed Leeds United.

Alongside Norwich City on 26 goals, Argyle are the top scorers in the bottom half of the Championship.

One player who holds the key to the Pilgrims' recent success is attacking midfielder Finn Azaz.

The Villa man initially joined Argyle in the summer of 2022.

His contributions last campaign helped steer the side to the League One title.

Azaz amassed an impressive tally of eight goals and eight assists in just 24 starts for the Pilgrims last term.

The 23-year-old has the ability to score all kinds of goals and can assist teammates in a variety of different attacking scenarios.

His Fotmob statistics paint a very clear picture of just how good Azaz is.

He was able to exceed both his expected assists rate of 5.1 and his expected goals rate of 4.3 last campaign while also creating 57 chances.

This season, Azaz has so far manage to outscore his expected goals number once again as two of his three strikes this season have come from outside the box.

Remarkably, in 15 appearances he has already created 33 chances so he is well on course to exceed his total from last season despite competing in a higher division.

This is testament to the improvement Azaz has made in his own game during his time so far at Argyle and also to the coaching of manager Steven Schumacher.

Up to this point, the Azaz loan deal between Aston Villa and the Pilgrims could not have gone much better for all three parties.

Statistics show that the youngster is continually improving whilst at Argyle.

Meanwhile, Argyle themselves are reaping the rewards of the presence of such talent within their squad.

Azaz is often at the heartbeat of everything Plymouth do in a positive sense.

Villa could have a cracking player at their disposal by the end of this loan spell.

The attacking midfielder is due to return to Villa Park at the end of the season.

However, Unai Emery may choose to recall his young talent or Argyle could come in with a permanent offer.

Should Argyle make a swoop in January?

It's something they should at least consider.

Azaz has been a key player for Schumacher's side ever since his arrival at the club.

Although he is clearly highly talented, he may not be able to find a spot in the Villa team.

The Villans are not exactly struggling in the department of midfielders who have an eye for goal.

John McGinn continues to be a key figure for the side he captains meanwhile Youri Tielemans can barely get a look in despite the fact that both Jacob Ramsey and former Norwich man Emiliano Buendia are currently injured.

Perhaps Azaz would be better off if he left Villa Park permanently.

Former Championship hotshot Cameron Archer is getting the game time he deserves after leaving the Midlands club so perhaps Azaz should follow suit.