“Ones to watch this season” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues prediction on Cardiff City as Championship season looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With less than three weeks until the Championship campaign kicks off, pre-season preparations are well underway right across the division.

Middlesbrough have fixtures with Braga, Morecambe and Marseille lined up before their season opener against West Bromwich Albion on July 30th.

After just falling short last term, Chris Wilder’s side will be targeting the top six, at the very least, once again this term.

Darragh Lenihan’s arrival at the Riverside this summer has probably been the most notable transfer the club have made so far, but they will hope for further eye-catching business in the coming weeks.

Other clubs in the division are also strengthening, and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt to pick out one club she thought could be in for a strong 2022/23.

“I really like how Cardiff have recruited this season.” Dana told FLW.

“They’ve brought some good players in, they’ve refreshed their midfield, which was in need of a bit of a facelift. I think Steve Morrison is building something quite good there.

“He brought some good ideas to the Riverside towards the back end of the last campaign, but they just weren’t executed very well by the players on the pitch that night.

“I don’t think they’ll be playoff contenders, but I think they will have a strong season, and they will be a team that will consistently build throughout the calendar.

“I think they’ll also build in the next, maybe two years, and could potentially be ones to watch this season and next season as well.”