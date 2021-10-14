Onel Hernandez injury update emerges ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Peterborough

Middlesbrough are hopeful that Onel Hernandez will return to action against Peterborough United this weekend.

Hernandez has only been able to feature three times in the Championship since arriving on loan from Norwich City in the summer.

The winger scored his first goal for the club in an away win over Nottingham Forest, but picked up a hamstring injury shortly after.

Hernandez has missed the last three games against Reading, Sheffield United and Hull, with Boro picking up only one win in that time.

But according to the Northern Echo, Boro are hopeful that they will have Hernandez back available for this weekend’s clash withPeterborough.

The Cuban winger will be assessed before they host Darren Ferguson’s men, as they look to return to winning ways in the Championship.

Boro have lost four of their last six games, and fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Hull City before the international break.

The Verdict

Hernandez was showing glimpses of the quality he showed at Norwich City before injuring his hamstring and enduring a spell on the sidelines.

It was a frustrating blow for him, but he will hope to get back to his best and get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

If he can make the Posh game, then great, but they shouldn’t rush him back as hamstrings can prove to be problematic in the long run.