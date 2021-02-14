Onel Hernandez at Norwich City: How’s it gone so far this season? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Despite their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Norwich City were able to avoid losing too many of their senior players during the summer transfer window.

One of those who has remained at Carrow Road for the club’s return to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign, is Onel Hernandez.

Indeed, having proved a big influence for the Canaries in helping them to the second-tier title back in the 2018/19 season, it is possible that much will have been expected from the Cuban winger this season.

So how have things gone for Hernandez at Norwich so far does season? What issues does he face at Carrow Road? And what could be next for the 28-year-old in his career?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all that in our latest hat-trick feature.

How’s it gone so far this season?

In all honesty, the season so far probably hasn’t gone as Hernandez would have wanted it to from an individual perspective.

The winger started each of Norwich’s first four league games of the season, but struggled to replicate the sort of impact he had made during his last spell at this level, failing to score or supply an assist and being substituted in each of those outings.

After that, Hernandez had to deal with frustration of a different kind, after suffering an adductor injury in October that kept him out for around three months, with the winger finally making his return in mid-January, coming off the bench in each of the Canaries’ last five league games, while also starting and being substituted in the FA Cup defeat at Barnsley at the end of last month.

What issues does he face?

With manager Daniel Farke revealing that Hernandez is in contention to start games ahead of his side’s win over Stoke on Saturday, but that he may need to build some momentum first, it seems the Cuban still has some work to do to get back up to match sharpness.

Even when he does however, it could be argued that it will not be easy for Hernandez to re-establish himself in Farke’s starting lineup going forward.

Given Norwich currently sit top of the Championship table following that win over the Potters, it may be hard for Farke to justify changing his side, especially with the impact his attacking players has on Saturday, meaning Hernandez may be forced to wait to make his return to a Championship starting XI.

What’s next?

Despite that potentially frustrating situation for the Cuban in terms of opportunities, Hernandez may still be optimistic about his chances between now and the end of the season.

With plenty of football left to play this season, there still ought to be chances for the 28-year-old to force his way back into the side, especially given Farke may feel the need to rotate his side to keep key players fit and fresh in the battle for promotion.

As a result, Hernandez should be positive about his prospects of having a part to play for the Canaries over the next few months, and even if he doesn’t, then with two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, his future at Carrow Road is still rather secure for the time being.