It is unlikely that Onel Hernandez will leave Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Football League World's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes, who believes the winger is more likely to leave on a free transfer next summer, or sign a new deal on reduced terms.

Hernandez is a long-serving figure for the Canaries, having first joined the club in the 2018 January transfer window, when he moved from German side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Since then, the Cuban has gone on to make 184 appearances in all competitions for the East Anglian club.

During that time, he has twice helped them to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. He has also spells away from Norwich, on loan at other second-tier clubs in the form of Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

But while the possibility of another exit from Carrow Road could be raised in the summer, that is not something that Downes expects to happen.

Onel Hernandez, Norwich City prediction made

As things stand, Hernandez's current contract with Norwich is set to expire at the end of next season.

That of course, means that this summer's transfer window could be the Canaries last chance to generate a fee for him, should an offer be made.

However, Downes believes that is unlikely to happen, and feels the 31-year-old will be kept around into next season due to his presence and popularity around the club.

When asked by Football League World if he thinks Hernandez will leave the club this summer given his contract situation, Downes said: "I don't see Hernandez being given another contract.

"I think the one year will be enough because he is useful to have but he's not exactly going to get you goals and assists.

"But to have around the squad he's a positive energy and everyone loves him.

"So, he wouldn't be the worst guy to have around for the last year of his contract and then I think him leaving on a free would probably be all right.

"Then he will probably end up staying at the club long-term in another sort of role because he just loves the club, but I don't see him extending.

"Although he may even drop his wages to get another year or two. But I think he is useful to have around the squad."

Norwich City still hold hopes of promotion to the Premier League

It does of course, still remain to be seen exactly what division the Canaries will be playing in next season.

David Wagner's side go into the final day of the regular season fifth in the Championship table, three points clear of seventh place Hull City.

They also have a much better goal difference, so are in a strong position to secure a top six spot, and will guarantee that if they avoid defeat away at one of Hernandez's old loan clubs, Birmingham.

That would then obviously ensure they get a shot at promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, where they will face Southampton in the play-off semi-finals if they get all three points in the Midlands.

Onel Hernandez's future at Norwich City could be hanging in the balance this summer

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out over the coming months with regards to the future of Hernandez.

The winger has often done a solid job for the Canaries, and has plenty of experience at this level, including winning promotion.

As a result, he may well be an appealing option for other clubs, so if he does become available, it may be no surprise to see offers come in for him.

That may happen regardless, and if they could provide the Canaries with significant funds that can be reinvested, a sale may be tempting.

However, with Hernandez clearly a figure who is well liked at Carrow Road, there would likely not be too many complaints if he stayed at the club for next season and beyond.

But given he has never really made the step-up to the Premier League, being loaned out the last time Norwich got there, there is an argument he could be moved on at that point, to make room for other signings who can help the club be competitive in the top-flight.

With that in mind, whether or not Hernandez remains at Norwich beyond the end of this season, may yet be influenced by issues that are still yet to be clarified.