‘One worth pursuing’ – Middlesbrough weigh up transfer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

Kadeem Harris has emerged as a potential Middlesbrough target, as Neil Warnock continues to prepare a side capable of mounting a serious promotion challenge this term.

According to TEAMtalk, Harris is one of three former Cardiff City players that his old manager is keeping an eye one, with Junior Hoilett and Sol Bamba also catching the eye.

Harris is now a free agent after seeing his contract expire at Sheffield Wednesday in June, and a move to the north east would offer the winger a Championship life-line.

Harris was an integral member of Wednesday’s team during the 2020/21 campaign, making 38 appearances and assisting four goals.

The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career thus far in the second tier and he will be hopeful that the next stage of his career will be in the same division.

Here, we asked the team at FLW to share their opinions as to whether Middlesbrough would be wise to make a move for Harris – this is what they said…

Jacob Potter

I think this could turn out to be a decent addition to the Middlesbrough team.

Harris has played the majority of his career in the Championship, so it would be somewhat of a risk-free signing for Boro.

He’s a player that Neil Warnock knows well from their time at Cardiff City not so long ago, so you have to trust the Middlesbrough boss’ judgement with this one.

Harris wasn’t good enough last season for Sheffield Wednesday, as they dropped out of the Championship, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Warnock get him firing again in the second tier.

If he can do that, then Harris could cause all sorts of problems for opposition defenders with his pace and trickery on the ball.

This could be a shrewd move on a free transfer this summer.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a smart signing for Middlesbrough to make in all honesty.

The club do seem to be going through something of an overhaul of their attacking options this summer, so bringing in an option on the wing such as Harris could well be a sensible move.

Despite Wednesday’s relegation last season, Harris has shown that he is capable of making an impact in the Championship, and he could provide that extra attacking spark ‘Boro are seemingly looking for this summer.

Indeed, Neil Warnock does seem keen to add players he has previously worked with to his side, and Harris does fit that bill, meaning this could be a deal that is able to get the best out of the winger.

The fact he is available on a free transfer following his departure from Hillsborough also helps from a financial perspective, so it does seem as though this could be one worth pursuing for Boro.

Phil Spencer

I think that moving for Kadeem Harris would be really smart move for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock is looking to build a team of experienced Championship performers and the winger certainly fits into that category.

After leaving Sheffield Wednesday the player is available for nothing and will be looking for the right club to kick on and prove himself as a top player a this level.

There’s arguably no better boss to do that with than Warnock.

If Harris can come in and secure a regular spot in Middlesbrough’s team then I’d certainly back him to be a real success.

