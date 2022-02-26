“One worth pursuing” – Leicester City cast eyes over Chelsea starlet currently on loan in the EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City remain interested in a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, as per a report from The Daily Mirror.

The impressive 19-year-old has featured regularly for the Terriers this season when available, racking up just shy of 2000 minutes of Championship action.

Having seen opportunities depleted by injury in 2022, Colwill returned to the starting line-up for Huddersfield’s clash with Birmingham on Saturday, and marked his 19th birthday with the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Leicester’s interest in the young defender…

Marcus Ally

Levi Colwill would be an excellent signing for the Foxes but it would certainly require a significant transfer fee to lure him to the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old has been brilliant this season and has played a key role in Huddersfield Town exceeding expectations to throw themselves into the second tier promotion mix.

There are similarities with Marc Guehi, and his move to Crystal Palace last summer following an excellent season and a half with Swansea City.

The Eagles reportedly spent £18million on him, and it would be a similar negotiation for Leicester in regards to Colwill.

He is left footed as well which can add balance to a defence, and after being so leaky at the back this season, signing Colwill would definitely represent smart business from the Foxes.

Toby Wilding

This does seem as though it could be a rather good signing for Leicester City.

Colwill has been outstanding for Huddersfield this season in helping the Terriers to mount a promotion push that not many saw coming.

As a result, you do feel that the next step up for Colwill is to make the move to the Premier League, and Leicester are a team who could certainly benefit from the addition of the teenager, given how below par they have been defensively this season.

Beating out sides such as West Ham to complete this signing from Chelsea would also be something of a coup for the Foxes, so this does seem to be one worth pursuing for Leicester.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart bit of business from Leicester.

I’ve been really impressed with Colwill since he joined Huddersfield Town on loan, as pretty much everyone has.

His physicality and maturity has surprised me but his all-around game is so impressive already,

In the likes of James Justin and Wesley Fofana, the Foxes have signed some fantastic young defenders recently and landing Colwill would certainly be on brand.

There is likely to be plenty of competition, however, and that’s if Chelsea even want to sell.