“One worth pursuing” – Brighton eye up summer move for Derby County man: The verdict

Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing up a summer move for Derby County’s Tom Lawrence, as per an exclusive Football League World report.

The report states that the Seagulls are facing competition for the 28-year-old from Norwich City and West Brom, as Lawrence nears the expiry of his contract at Pride Park.

Nearing 200 total appearances for the Rams, Lawrence has netted 36 times and has provided 25 assists in that time, adding 10 goals and five assists to his tally this season.

The 28-year-old also wears the captain’s armband at Pride Park, proving to be a good leader in difficult times for the Championship outfit.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Brighton’s interest in Tom Lawrence…

Marcus Ally

It is not a surprise to see clever clubs like Norwich and Brighton linked with Tom Lawrence.

As a free agent, the Welshman definitely represents value in the market after an impressive season in the Championship.

The Manchester United academy graduate would not start initially at Brighton, but he would back his ability to at least compete for a spot in the front three.

The Seagulls could do with some different attacking options, and Lawrence is more direct than the likes of Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, it would be a challenge for Graham Potter to elevate Lawrence’s level to top-flight standard, but one he would embrace nonetheless.

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather useful signing for Brighton you feel.

Lawrence has done extremely well in huge challenging circumstances at Derby this season, meaning he may be able to cope well with the pressure that comes with the demands of the Premier League.

You also get the feeling that with Brighton having lost some of their spark in recent weeks as their campaign threatens to fizzle out, they could benefit from the addition of someone such as Lawrence, who is more than capable of making things happen out of very little.

Given Derby’s precarious financial situation, and the fact that Lawrence is out of contract at the end of this season, this could also be an affordable deal for Brighton, meaning it could be one worth pursuing for those in charge at the Amex.

Declan Harte

Brighton have struggled with converting chances all season, which has cost Graham Potter’s side several points.

Having Lawrence available in the side would be a good option to have and would make him a good addition to the team.

It is likely that Lawrence would be used as a secondary option off the bench.

But his record for a struggling Derby side is impressive this season, with 10 goals and five assists from 34 appearances.

If Lawrence could replicate that kind of scoring form in the Premier League then it could really help Brighton find another level, which has been a huge difficulty for them in the last couple of years.