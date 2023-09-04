Highlights Eiran Cashin missed out on a move to Brighton and will remain at Derby County for now, giving him the chance to play first-team football.

The failed move could impact Derby financially in the future, as they may receive a lower fee for Cashin if he does eventually move to a higher level.

Derby fans are divided on the situation, with some wanting Cashin to stay and others concerned about his mindset after missing out on the move.

Derby County star Eiran Cashin may feel aggrieved that he didn't get his move to Brighton, but the youngster at least knows he'll be getting first team football for the time being.

Cashin, who came through Derby's youth academy, was denied an 11th-hour move to the south coast on Deadline Day, with a deal failing to get over the line at the last-minute as the two clubs couldn't sort out the formalities. There are pros and cons to both sides of the deal - but in Derby's case, that could mean less of a fee in the future.

What is the latest news on Eiran Cashin?

According to various reports, Brighton had registered their interest in Eiran Cashin about two weeks before the deadline. The centre-back didn’t travel with Derby on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers, with the deadline closing the day before - and whilst Brighton were chasing him for a fee of around £4million, the two teams ran out of time to get the move over the line.

Even though he arrived with the team and was keen to play, Paul Warne admitted that he wasn’t in the right place to play in the game.

As a result, it is now thought that Cashin will play a major part in Derby's season until at least the January transfer window, where the situation will be evaluated - and he could easily secure a move to the top-flight in the process.

What have Derby fans been saying about Eiran Cashin's failed move to Brighton?

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that whilst he's happy Cashin is set to remain at the club, he's wary that the failed move might come back to bite them in the future.

Speaking to FLW, he said: “I’m surprised to see Eiran Cashin still with us, albeit we were looking at getting him back on loan until January or the end of the season. I think he’d resigned himself to going, he wanted to go by the looks of it, and I think Paul Warne had accepted the fact that he was off.

“So for whatever reason, the powers that be between the two clubs didn’t get it done in time, or something wasn’t quite right. I think he’ll go in January or at the end of the season, it looks like Brighton want him and I can’t see us stopping him.

“I don’t want us to stop him, to be honest - he deserves to play at a higher level. If we can get £4million for him it’s a good deal, but the worrying thing now is that maybe Brighton will come back with a reduced offer, knowing we have to accept it. I’m hoping not, considering they make millions!

“We will see, but he’s off. The worrying thing now is his head? We desperately need a good Eiran Cashin in there, even if it is just for a few months. At the moment, Sonny Bradley looks shot to pieces confidence wise, so we need Cashin to step up.”