It is being reported that Leeds United are expressing an interest in signing current Sevilla and ex-Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho during the January transfer window.

It was reported last week that Premier League duo Wolves and Ipswich Town had opened preliminary talks to sign the 28-year-old this month. Now, according to a report from Football Insider, the former Manchester City and Leicester attacker has been made available for a loan switch after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Iheanacho has struggled for a run of consistent form since making the switch to La Liga, recording just three goals from 11 appearances in all competitions, while he is yet to score a league goal. He is under contract until June 2026 with the option of a further 12-month extension. It appears Sevilla are willing to loan him out and get his wages off the books.

Leeds are likely to be in the market for additions this January, in order to strengthen their position in the league standings further for the second half of the campaign. Additions in attack could be crucial in the race for automatic promotion and their rivals have been strengthening already this month.

A short-term deal for a player of Iheanacho’s calibre could be appealing, as the club would then have the decision over making the move permanent or not, depending on how the Nigerian international gets on between now and May. Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Leeds should Leeds complete a deal for the forward.

Loser - Brenden Aaronson

It is not yet clear where Iheanacho would operate for Leeds, but the versatile attacker has operated as both a striker and more of a link-up player behind a striker as well. Of course, at one stage in his early career at Man City, Iheanacho appeared to be a lethal finisher.

Since then, his goal output has somewhat diminished, but his skill-set allows him to play as a second-striker as well. Primarily a centre-forward, Iheanacho has showcased his ability to play as in that role due to his intelligent movement and link-up play.

This flexibility makes him a valuable asset for squad depth, as he can adapt to different tactical setups depending on the needs of his team. He possesses a natural goal-scoring instinct, consistently finding space in the box and delivering clinical finishes, allowing him to crash the box from a deeper position.

With Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, and Patrick Bamford on the books at Leeds, it is likely that Iheanacho would be utilised in Brenden Aaronson's attacking midfield position. His interpretation of the role may well look different, but that could be exactly what Leeds and Daniel Farke are eyeing, with Iheanacho and Aaronson offering solutions depending on their opposition and the context of the match.

His composure in front of goal, whether with his left or right foot, adds to his threat. Additionally, Iheanacho's vision and passing ability make him effective in a deeper role, where he can thread passes and collect assists. His close control and dribbling also allow him to create opportunities in tight spaces, making him a multi-faceted attacking option.

Winner - Daniel Farke

Leeds signing a playmaker this month to compete with Aaronson is essential for Farke to maintain tactical flexibility, increase creativity, and avoid over-reliance on Aaronson. A quality No.10 provides depth, ensures sustained attacking threat, and offers varied options in possession to unlock stubborn defences across the Championship season.

That, and a striker, are two of the main areas many Leeds fans are keen to address this month, but Iheanacho kills two birds with one stone in that aspect, given that he can operate in both positions. He has played more of his career as a No.9, be that in a two or on his own, but is arguably better when playing just off of a front man.

It means they can play him as a striker with Aaronson behind, or as the player behind Joseph or Piroe. The loan capture kills two birds with one stone and also doesn't tie Leeds into a large fee and contract, which fixes both issues in the short-term until the summer.

Should Leeds gain promotion, the calibre of player that they look to acquire will go up a notch. It makes loans in multiple areas during January the way to go and the most logical option. It allows for quality players to be brought in now and to be assessed as to whether they could be a Premier League option longer-term.

It saves Leeds cash for the summer window where a specialist striker and No.10 of real quality may be looked at instead of Iheanacho, but he ticks all the boxes for Farke's immediate squad needs in January for the final 20 games of the season.